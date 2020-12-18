VFW participates in projects

VFW Post 9053 in Tuppers Plains recently distributed fruit baskets to local veterans and widows. Members of the VFW and VFW Auxiliary are pictured with some of the fruit baskets. The VFW and the Auxiliary also volunteered to assist with the unloading of wreaths for the Wreaths Across America event to take place on Saturday, Dec. 19 at noon and cemeteries in the area including Meigs Memory Gardens. Racine American Legion and Pomeroy American Legion are also taking part in the event.

