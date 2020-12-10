Christmas on Main prize winners

Merchant representatives along with winners of the gift certificates from the Christmas on Main shopping event are pictured, from left, Lindsey DeWeese owner M & Z Boutique with $250 gift certificate winner Kelsey Price, $100 gift certificate winner Wanda Watterson, $500 gift certificate winner Arminta McGraw, and Stan Bordman from Bordman Furniture.

