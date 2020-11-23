Marshall School of Pharmacy initiates new honor society members

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University School of Pharmacy inducted 14 members to Phi Lambda Sigma, a national pharmacy leadership society, at a virtual ceremony Friday, Nov. 13.

The following students were inducted and will receive their pins and certificates by mail: Paul Blankenship, Sierra Cleland, Will Foster, Kyler Hazelett, Marenda Jenkins, Paige Moore, Beth Porter, Caroline Putnam, Cameron Rice, Hannah Rinker, Cheyenne Weakley, Francis Wright. Additionally, Lisa Nord, RPh, joined Phi Lambda Sigma, as a faculty member, and long-time West Virginia pharmacist Fran D’Egidio became an honorary inductee.

“It’s an honor to be part of a group that honors service and leadership,” said Bobbie Bailey, Class of 2022, president of the Phi Lambda Sigma chapter at Marshall, which was established in 2015 and is named Delta Tau.

To be considered for Phi Lambda Sigma, applicants must submit a current CV, two letters of recommendation and a personal statement. They are then scored based on number of leadership positions, research and scholarships, jobs pertaining to pharmacy and service.