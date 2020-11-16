FD food drive benefits Cooperative Parish

The 8th annual Pomeroy Firemen’s Association Food Drive benefited the Meigs Cooperative Parish. The Pomeroy Firemen’s Association collected 1,772 non-perishable food items and $1,267, all of which goes to the parish to stock the shelves throughout the winter months. Pictured are firemen’s association members Aaron Oliphant, Ben Young, Tyler Peyton, Jake Musser, Richard Peyton and Eddie Fife, Jr. Presenting a check to Bud Randolph of the Meigs Cooperative Parish is Fire Chief Derek Miller. The Firemen’s Association also thanks Hilda Weaver for her continued support of the food drive and organizing the pickup of all food items and money at the conclusion of the event.

