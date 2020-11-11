TOPS holds meeting

The OH#2013, Tuppers Plains TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) group met recently for their weekly meeting. Leader, Judy Morgan called the meeting to order by asking for the KOPS, TOPS pledges and the pledge to the American flag.

TOPS songs sung were: Lose, Lose, Lose and Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.

Pat Snedden was weekly best loser. Sue Maison was named monthly and quarterly best loser.

Cindy Hyde gave the Secretary’s report.

Connie Rankin gave the Treasurer’s report.

There were no additions or corrections to either report.

Connie Rankin conducted the “Marble” game. No winner has been named.

Leader, Judy Morgan announced that Veggie Bingo will be next week. There is a high probability that Veggie Bingo will be routinely on the second Monday of the month.

Cindy Hyde announced that awards will be given next week for October exercise and food charts. Members are encouraged to keep daily records of food intake as well as exercise. This increases awareness of intake and serves as a reminder to exercise daily. Some members chose to keep these records on their electronic devices.

Members were reminded of the Dec. 7 Christmas party. There will be a $10 gift exchange. The gift exchange is optional.

Leader, Judy Morgan presented a program entitled, “Taking the Fail out of the Scale”. She said that it is important to celebrate the non scale victories. These are the victories that are not necessarily scale related. These could be such things as one’s clothing being looser, having others notice your weight loss, lower blood pressure or blood sugar or even a reduction in medications. These NSC (non scale victories) can be a good source of motivation. Judy asked members to take note of their individual NSV’s and be ready to share them at the next meeting.

She also presented a short lesson on “Smart Snacking”. Members discussed various snacking ideas. TOPS suggests that anything 200 calories or less could be a good snacking option especially if it has good nutritional value. Some suggestions were: boiled eggs, shredded carrots, smoothies, grapes and apples. She said that it was important to read the labels on packaged snacks. It is also important to plan snacks ahead of time. It might be important to note why you are snacking and where you are snacking. Determining snacking patterns might thwart mindless eating.

Due to the coronavirus regulation we would like to remind everyone that our meetings are held with social distancing observed. This is to ensure that all of meetings are safe for everyone who attends. Masks are also encouraged.

The meeting was dismissed by repeating the Helping Hand Circle poem. Social distancing was observed.

TOPS information can be obtained from the TOPS website at TOPS.org, by calling Leader, Judy Morgan at 740-667-6641 or by contacting any TOPS member. Weekly meetings take place on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Tuppers Plains United Methodist Church, 42216 OH St RT 7, in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

Information provided by Kathy McDaniel.