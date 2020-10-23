Working toward and maintaining weight loss together

The OH#2013, Tuppers Plains TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) group met recently for their weekly meeting. Leader, Judy Morgan called the meeting to order by asking for the KOPS, TOPS pledges and the pledge to the American flag.

TOPS songs sung were No More Eatsa Little Pizza, Now’s the Time to Lose, Your Cheatin’ Mouth and Home on the Range. TOPS songs are designed to be thought provoking, encouraging or just to incite laughter. TOPS songs are compiled into a special songbook and dispersed for members to sing as part of the regular TOPS meetings.

There were 9 members weighing in according to Weight Recorder, Roberta Henderson. Pat Snedden was weekly best loser.

Connie Rankin gave the Treasurer’s report.

A thank you card was read from Diane Herbert, TOPS Area Coordinator. She visited the chapter over a week ago. In the note she praised the chapter for its presence in the community and for contributing to the weight loss/maintenance of its members. She complimented the chapter for the number of KOPS that attend weekly meetings. (KOPS are those who have met their weight goal and are maintaining it.) Over 50% of the chapter’s members as KOPS.

The group discussed the “Open House” that is scheduled for Jan 2021. It was decided to reevaluate the effectiveness of open houses in today’s society. Ideas to replace this event were discussed. One of the suggestions is to have a membership drive in January when people are more apt to want to shed pounds. There will be more discussion on this at future meetings.

Members were reminded to bring their 6 wrapped Christmas gifts ($1 gifts) to the next few meetings. The contest began Oct 19 and will run 6 weeks. At the end of the 6 weeks each member gets as many gifts as weeks of weight loss/stayed the same.

The marble game was played and is ongoing as no winner was declared.

Judy Morgan led the group therapy discussion with the question, “What brought you to this TOPS Chapter?” Answers were many and diverse in nature: needed to lose weight because wanting to be more mobile, tired of people making fun of me for being overweight, strong family history of obesity, to learn better eating habits, for the group therapy and socialization, etc. But no matter what the reason that brought members to the chapter all agreed that in order to change your lifestyle with healthier eating/weight loss that it must “click” in your head. No longer is healthy eating called a “diet” but it’s referred to as a lifestyle change.

Due to the coronavirus regulation we would like to remind everyone that our meetings are held with social distancing observed. This is to ensure that all of meetings are safe for everyone who attends. Masks are also encouraged.

The meeting was dismissed by repeating the Helping Hand Circle poem. Social distancing was observed.

TOPS information can be obtained from the TOPS website at TOPS.org, by calling Leader, Judy Morgan at 740-667-6641 or by contacting any TOPS member. Weekly meetings take place on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Tuppers Plains United Methodist Church, 42216 OH St RT 7, in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

Information provided by Kathy McDaniel.