Area coordinator visits TOPS

TOPS OH#2013 recently had a visit from Southern Ohio TOPS Area Coordinator, Diane Herbert. Pictured with here are: (back row) Glenda Hunt, Pat Snedden, Anna Nelson, Mary Rankin, Connie Rankin and Carlene Triplett; (second row) Judy Morgan, May Frost, Cindy Hyde and AC, Diane Herbert; (front row) Kathy McDaniel, Nola Easterling, Sue Maison and Roberta Henderson. Diane congratulated the chapter on a job well done in weight loss success stories (KOPS). She spoke about how TOPS offers the tools that you need for your personalized weight loss journey. Social distancing and masks are requested for meetings but forewent momentarily for photo purposes only. (Submitted by Kathy McDaniel).

TOPS OH#2013 recently had a visit from Southern Ohio TOPS Area Coordinator, Diane Herbert. Pictured with here are: (back row) Glenda Hunt, Pat Snedden, Anna Nelson, Mary Rankin, Connie Rankin and Carlene Triplett; (second row) Judy Morgan, May Frost, Cindy Hyde and AC, Diane Herbert; (front row) Kathy McDaniel, Nola Easterling, Sue Maison and Roberta Henderson. Diane congratulated the chapter on a job well done in weight loss success stories (KOPS). She spoke about how TOPS offers the tools that you need for your personalized weight loss journey. Social distancing and masks are requested for meetings but forewent momentarily for photo purposes only. (Submitted by Kathy McDaniel). https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.16-TOPS.jpg TOPS OH#2013 recently had a visit from Southern Ohio TOPS Area Coordinator, Diane Herbert. Pictured with here are: (back row) Glenda Hunt, Pat Snedden, Anna Nelson, Mary Rankin, Connie Rankin and Carlene Triplett; (second row) Judy Morgan, May Frost, Cindy Hyde and AC, Diane Herbert; (front row) Kathy McDaniel, Nola Easterling, Sue Maison and Roberta Henderson. Diane congratulated the chapter on a job well done in weight loss success stories (KOPS). She spoke about how TOPS offers the tools that you need for your personalized weight loss journey. Social distancing and masks are requested for meetings but forewent momentarily for photo purposes only. (Submitted by Kathy McDaniel).