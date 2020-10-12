Lodge donates to MCCI

Middleport Lodge #363 Free and Accepted Masons recently made a donation to the Meigs County Cancer Initiative. The money will assist cancer patients by providing gas cards, food cards, and travel expenses. Worshipful Master of the Lodge Jordan Pickens presents a check to MCCI volunteers Norma Torres and Courtney Midkiff.

Middleport Lodge #363 Free and Accepted Masons recently made a donation to the Meigs County Cancer Initiative. The money will assist cancer patients by providing gas cards, food cards, and travel expenses. Worshipful Master of the Lodge Jordan Pickens presents a check to MCCI volunteers Norma Torres and Courtney Midkiff.