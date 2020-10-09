Local students graduate from Ohio University

ATHENS — More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2020.
Students included:
Raysean Allen of Vinton, Ohio, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Tahnee Andrew of Rutland, Ohio, graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy.
Haleigh Caldwell of Oak Hill, Ohio, graduated with a Master of Arts in Speech Language Pathology.
Janis Carnahan of Racine, Ohio, graduated with a Associate in Science.
Frederick Crow IV of Syracuse, Ohio, graduated with a Master of Arts.
Tamar Fulkerson of Oak Hill, Ohio, graduated with a Master of Arts.
Christopher Gordon of Gallipolis, Ohio, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Management.
Brandon Lasseter of Gallipolis, Ohio, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Taylor Leslie of Thurman, Ohio, graduated with a Master of Arts in Speech Language Pathology.
Griffon McKinniss of Gallipolis, Ohio, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology and Management.
Katelyn Mitchem of Thurman, Ohio, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Arts.
Alexa Moles of Cheshire, Ohio, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration.
Lindsey Myers Thomas of Cheshire, Ohio, graduated with a Associate in Arts.
Kasiey Novotni of Cheshire, Ohio, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts.
Luke Phillips of Bidwell, Ohio, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health.
Bradley Ritchie of Gallipolis, Ohio, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication.
Leanna Roush of Racine, Ohio, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Kaylyn Spradling of Racine, Ohio, graduated with a Master of Health Administration.
Kara Stickley of Thurman, Ohio, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Kathi Van Meter of Syracuse, Ohio, graduated with a Master of Public Administration.
Lesa White of Gallipolis, Ohio, graduated with a Master of Health Administration.
The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including: Vietnam, China, Chile, Iran, Mexico, and Great Brittan.