Local students graduate from Ohio University

ATHENS — More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2020.

Students included:

Raysean Allen of Vinton, Ohio, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Tahnee Andrew of Rutland, Ohio, graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy.

Haleigh Caldwell of Oak Hill, Ohio, graduated with a Master of Arts in Speech Language Pathology.

Janis Carnahan of Racine, Ohio, graduated with a Associate in Science.

Frederick Crow IV of Syracuse, Ohio, graduated with a Master of Arts.

Tamar Fulkerson of Oak Hill, Ohio, graduated with a Master of Arts.

Christopher Gordon of Gallipolis, Ohio, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Management.

Brandon Lasseter of Gallipolis, Ohio, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Taylor Leslie of Thurman, Ohio, graduated with a Master of Arts in Speech Language Pathology.

Griffon McKinniss of Gallipolis, Ohio, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology and Management.

Katelyn Mitchem of Thurman, Ohio, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Arts.

Alexa Moles of Cheshire, Ohio, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration.

Lindsey Myers Thomas of Cheshire, Ohio, graduated with a Associate in Arts.

Kasiey Novotni of Cheshire, Ohio, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts.

Luke Phillips of Bidwell, Ohio, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health.

Bradley Ritchie of Gallipolis, Ohio, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication.

Leanna Roush of Racine, Ohio, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Kaylyn Spradling of Racine, Ohio, graduated with a Master of Health Administration.

Kara Stickley of Thurman, Ohio, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Kathi Van Meter of Syracuse, Ohio, graduated with a Master of Public Administration.

Lesa White of Gallipolis, Ohio, graduated with a Master of Health Administration.

The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including: Vietnam, China, Chile, Iran, Mexico, and Great Brittan.