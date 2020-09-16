TOPS discusses weight loss goals

TUPPERS PLAINS — The TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) group met recently for their weekly meeting. The TOPS and KOPS pledges were repeated by all members. With hand over heart the Pledge to the Flag was recited.

Leader Judy Morgan called the meeting to order.

TOPS songs were sung with Cindy Hyde being song leader.

There were 7 members weighing in with Pat Snedden as best loser. There was no runner up.

Due to the coronavirus regulation we would like to remind everyone that our meetings are held with social distancing observed. This is to ensure that all of our meetings are safe for everyone who attends. Masks are also encouraged.

The secretary’s and treasurer’s report were given without correction or addition.

Weight loss award charms were presented to Nola Easterling, Sue Maison, and Carlene Triplett for a 12 week straight weight loss. Glenda Hunt, Cindy Hyde and May Frost received 6 week continuous weight loss awards.

The group discussed chapter t-shirts and have chosen a hummingbird as insignia. The shirts will also have the TOPS logo. There will be further discussion at the next meeting.

The group played Veggie Bingo as the program for the meeting.

Cindy Hyde mentioned doing an open house in the near future. This will be where the public is invited to visit the meeting and learn about TOPS.

The meeting was dismissed by repeating the Helping Hand Circle poem. Social distancing was strictly observed.

TOPS information can be obtained from the TOPS website at TOPS.org, by calling Leader, Judy Morgan at 740-667-6641 or by contacting any TOPS member. Weekly meetings take place on Mondays at 6pm at the Tuppers Plains United Methodist Church, 42216 OH St RT 7, in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

Information provided by Kathy McDaniel.