Middleport Yard of the Week

MIDDLEPORT — Each week throughout the summer property owners in the village of Middleport are recognized for the care they take of their yards.

Week 10 — Norma and Flip Wilcox

482 South Second Ave.

Norma and Flip have lived in this home since 1960. Norma worked 40 years at Citizens Bank which later became Peoples. Then she worked at Middleport Public Works for 7 years. Flip worked 26 years at NAPA then as a lineman for Southern Electric, and other various mechanic jobs throughout his life. Norma has “Bee-utifful” morning glories in the back yard and Flip says when he lived on the farm he had to hoe them out of the garden and now he grows them. In addition, they have zinnias, marigolds, rose mallow, and a couple huge tomato plants.

Week 11 — Ron and Judi Cowan

1175 Vine St.

Ron and Judi have lived in this home for 44 years and Judi grew up right next door from the age of 14. With the neighbors being long term residents and her sister Marybeth Mitchell living just up the cove, Judi says it’s like they’re all family. Ron does a lot of the gardening and mowing with Judi’s help. She enjoys the plantings which include clematis, hostas, vinca, blooming moss, and lemon grass which helps deter mosquitoes. She says the plants give her peace and is a form of meditation. Ron and Judi lost their son Sam seven and a half months ago and they have a wonderful memory garden with a laser etched stone of him, that his friends around the world had made, as a center piece.

Week 12 — Vaughan and Marybeth Mitchell

1285 Vine St.

Vaughan and Marybeth live in a secluded cove at the end of Vine Street. Virtually no one sees their yard unless they come to visit and what a shame because it’s a showcase. All that Marybeth does is for her own enjoyment and it’s a lot. She has a “bee-utiful” home with an outstanding arrangement of flowers and trees. Vaughan helps with the planting and the yard, but Marybeth does the maintenance of the plantings which include cone flowers, old growth azaleas two white and one orange, columbine, bugleweed, coleus, petunias, million bells, hibiscus, zinnia, and hostas, just to name a few. Also, in their landscape are two huge Japanese Maple trees one green and one red. Sharing this month’s yard of the week with her sister, Judi Cowan, shows that great landscaping must run in the family.

Week 13 — Teresa Brown

319 Pearl St.

Teresa moved to Middleport from Rutland about 3 years ago. She loves to do yard work and it shows. Her yard is always well groomed and edged, and you can see the pride she takes in it. The stone edged flower beds include roses (which are her true love), cone flowers, petunias, and vincas. She also has million bells, hydrangeas, and day lilies in her yard. On her porch is a humming bird feeder and crafts that her father made. Teresa’s neighbor has given her many plants and some have needed some TLC and she enjoys nursing them back to health, she says she enjoys the challenge.

