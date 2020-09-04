TOPS holds meeting

The TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) group met recently for their weekly meetings. The TOPS and KOPS pledges were repeated by all members. With hand over heart the Pledge to the Flag was recited.

Co-Leader Cindy Hyde called the meeting to order.

TOPS songs sung were “I’m a Yankee Doodle Dandy” and “TOPS Welcome Song.”

Due to the coronavirus regulation, we would like to remind everyone that our meetings are held with social distancing observed. This is to ensure that all of our meetings are safe for everyone who attends. Masks are also encouraged.

There were eight members present with weekly best loser being Judy Morgan. Sue Maison was runner-up. Connie Rankin was recognized for seven weeks straight weight loss.

Connie Rankin was named winner of the 50/50 game. There was no marble game winner named yet.

The group discussed a TOPS T-Shirt design and have chosen a hummingbird as insignia. There will be further discussion on this at the Sept. 14 meeting.

There will be no weigh-in nor meeting next week because of the Labor Day holiday.

There will be a new contest starting Sept 14: “Unwrapping Game”. The contestants wear oven mitts.

Cindy Hyde mentioned doing an open house in the near future. This will be where the public is invited to visit the meeting and learn about TOPS.

The meeting was dismissed by repeating the Helping Hand Circle poem. Social distancing was strictly observed.

TOPS information can be obtained from the TOPS website at TOPS.org, by calling Leader, Judy Morgan at 740-667-6641 or by contacting any TOPS member. Weekly meetings take place on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Tuppers Plains United Methodist Church, 42216 State Route 7, in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

Submitted by Kathy McDaniel.