Kendra Lee, daughter of Donald and Christy Lee and granddaughter of Max and Sallie Carsey and Robert and Donna Lee graduated from The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy PharmD Class of 2020. Dr. Lee graduated with honors via a virtual doctoral convocation in May 2020. She is currently a pharmacist with the Rite Aid Corporation.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.22-Lee.jpg Kendra Lee, daughter of Donald and Christy Lee and granddaughter of Max and Sallie Carsey and Robert and Donna Lee graduated from The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy PharmD Class of 2020. Dr. Lee graduated with honors via a virtual doctoral convocation in May 2020. She is currently a pharmacist with the Rite Aid Corporation. Courtesy photo