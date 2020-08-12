VFW Post 9053 in Tuppers Plains recently presented its 2020 scholarships. Due to the pandemic this year, the grandfathers of the recipients accepted the scholarships on behalf of the recipients. Pictured, Commander Charlie Mugrage presents the scholarships to Randy Reiber receiving for Gabrielle Beeler, Roger Holter receiving for Mallory Holter and Jack Coughenour receiving for Rebecca Little.

