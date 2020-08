Joseph and Terry Loyd of Bidwell, pictured, will be celebrating their 28th anniversary on Aug. 1. The couple were married in 1992 in Charleston, West Virginia and have one son, Joseph W. Loyd, III. (Courtesy photo)

Joseph and Terry Loyd of Bidwell, pictured, will be celebrating their 28th anniversary on Aug. 1. The couple were married in 1992 in Charleston, West Virginia and have one son, Joseph W. Loyd, III. (Courtesy photo) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/07/web1_8.1-Loyd.jpg Joseph and Terry Loyd of Bidwell, pictured, will be celebrating their 28th anniversary on Aug. 1. The couple were married in 1992 in Charleston, West Virginia and have one son, Joseph W. Loyd, III. (Courtesy photo)