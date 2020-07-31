TOPS works toward weight loss goals

The TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) group met recently for their weekly meeting. The TOPS and KOPS pledges were repeated by all members. With hand over heart the Pledge to the Flag was recited.

Two TOPS songs were sung. One to the tune of My Bonnie Lies over the Ocean and the other to the tune of “Home on the Range”. Each week members are free to choose songs from the TOPS songbook. These are songs written for those who have weight management problems. Most are funny and sung to the tune of well known songs. TOPS songs are sung for fun and member encouragement.

Due to the coronavirus regulation, we would like to remind everyone that our meetings are held with social distancing observed. This is to ensure that all of our meetings are safe for everyone who attends. Masks are also encouraged.

There were 10 members present with weekly best loser being Sue Maison with runner up Roberta Henderson.

Perfect attendance awards for the month of June were presented to Judy Morgan, May Frost, Roberta Henderson, Glenda Hunt, Connie Rankin, Pat Snedden and Mary Rankin.

The group had previously been discussing a mascot. The decision was made that the mascot for TOPSOH#2013 will be a hummingbird. The hummingbird symbolizes that members are humming right along on each of their weight loss journeys. The bird may be small but is powerful in speed and direction.

The group made a decision to donate money to two families that had lost their homes to fire. The homes were located in Tuppers Plains near where the Chapter meets for meetings.

Leader, Judy Morgan read and discussed an article from the TOPS magazine entitled, “What is Whole Wheat Bread?” Group discussion centered around what exactly is wheat and how is it used in a healthy diet.

The group dismissed by repeating the Helping Hand Circle poem. Even though social distancing is strictly observed, TOPS sisters are close in heart.

TOPS information can be obtained from the TOPS website at TOPS.org, by calling Leader, Judy Morgan at 740-667-6641 or by contacting any TOPS member. Weekly meetings take place on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Tuppers Plains United Methodist Church, 42216 State Route 7, in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

Information provided by Kathy McDaniel.