Middleport Yard of the Week

MIDDLEPORT — Each week throughout the summer property owners in the village of Middleport are recognized for the care they take of their yards.

Week 6 — Linda and Charles Hoffman

264 Hamilton Street

Linda and Charles have a “bee-utiful home” and continue to improve on it everyday. They just purchased the lot next to them, removed a blighted structure and doubled their lot size. They added a four season room on the back which they enjoy year round. The landscaping includes roses, day lillies, hostas, chrysanthemums and numerous figurines. They always decorate so nicely for each holiday.

Week 7 — Sandy Iannarelli

487 South Fourth

Sandy is the third generation to live in this home. Her grandfather, father and now she resides in this home. Growing up here she has fond memories of watching the now large maples grow and her father planting the dogwood tree. Her yard and home are always spotless and decorated with potted venta and geraniums. In ground she has azalea, lantana and stonecrop plantings. Sandy loves Middleport and has done so much for the community. She has been mayor twice and is a sitting member of the Meigs County Board of Elections.

Week 8 — John and Donna Tillis

304 Hamilton Street

John bought this home in the late 70s and has put a lot of care into it throughout the years. He’s built additions on and expanded the living area such as the upper deck. His yard plantings include two “bee-utiful” bridal wreaths showcasing the front door which he says are so pretty when in full bloom. In addition, he has petunias, roses, impatiens, creeping phlox, with two blue spruce scrubs around the yard. Donna likes butterflies so the fence in the back is adorned by mosaic figurines.

Week 9 — Jim Lucas

760 Laurel Street

Jim moved to Middleport about 17 years ago and purchased this house which at the time was covered up by vines and brush. The interior was in a shamble too but Jim could look through that and with hard work and determination has turned it into showcase home. He’s constantly on the move and doesn’t like idle time. He is finishing up a nice deck in back with composite decking and is going to install an awning where he can relax in the shade, but knows he won’t sit for any length of time. He has decorated his yard with petunias, marigolds, creeping phlox, sweet william, and has an old growth red bud tree in his backyard.

Information provided by Middleport Village Yard of the Week committee.