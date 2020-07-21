TOPS holds group meetings

The TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) group met recently for two group meetings. The TOPS and KOPS pledges were repeated by all members. The Pledge to the Flag was recited.

There were six members present at each meeting. Weekly best losers were Nola Easterling and Judy Morgan with runner up, May Frost.

Carlene Tripplett was monthly best loser.

Leader, Judy Morgan read a letter from the new TOPS area coordinators, Mary Halullane and Diana Herbert.

Assistant Weight Recorder, Pat Snedden read an article, “Are You Starving at the Scale?” There was open discussion about the article. Several expressed their personal weight loss struggle.

Judy Morgan distributed new member information sheets to everyone present.

The group dismissed by singing the TOPS Enthusiasm Song and repeating the Helping Hand Circle poem.

TOPS information can be obtained from the TOPS website at TOPS.org, by calling Leader, Judy Morgan at 740-667-6641 or by contacting any TOPS member. Weekly meetings take place on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Tuppers Plains United Methodist Church, 42216 State Route 7, in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

Information provided by Kathy McDaniel.