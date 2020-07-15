Masonic Lodge received AEDS from Middleport FD

MIDDLEPORT — Middleport Masonic Lodge #363 received a donation of three Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) from the Middleport Fire Department.

The lightweight, portable device delivers an electric shock that can potentially stop an irregular heartbeat and allow a normal rhythm to resume following sudden cardiac arrest.

“This building is busy with people of all ages,” said Jordan Pickens, Middleport Lodge’s Worshipful Master. “Having access to not one but three AEDs in our building is more important than ever and can literally be the difference between life and death, so we are incredibly grateful for the donation from Middleport Fire Department.”

Not only does the blue (Masonic) lodge meet in the building, but it is also home to the York Rite Bodies of Pomeroy Chapter, Bosworth Council, Ohio Valley Commandery, and the Job’s Daughter’s Bethel. The Riverbend Arts Council utilizes the main floor to host numerous events and workshops, and the Riverside Cloggers practice in the dining area in the basement of the building. An AED on each floor will help with quicker emergency response should the need should arise.

Submitted by the Middleport Masonic Lodge.