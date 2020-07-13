DAR hears ‘Soldiers of Meigs County’ presentation

The DAR meeting for June 13, 2020 was held as a picnic at the Rocksprings Road home of Opal Grueser, with 11 members and several guests present. The Speaker for the program entitled “Soldiers in Meigs County” was Jordan Pickens, Meigs County Historian and History teacher, He introduced a new book written by him and titled, “Historic Tales Of Meigs County Ohio”.

He noted the Revolutionary War tolled hundreds of deaths of soldiers buried throughout Meigs County. He was wearing a uniform that was the type of clothing men wore during the Revolutionary War era. His program held much interest to our members.

Refreshments were of the potluck variety and served after the program.

The meeting was opened by Regent Gina Tillis who opened it with members singing the Star Spangled Banner and reciting the Pledge to the American Flag and DAR rituals. The Installation of next years officers was conducted by Mary Rose,The following officers were: Gina Tillis, Regent; Lynne Brinker Vice Regent; Opal Grueser, Registrar; Donna Jenkins, Treasurer; Linda Russell, Recording Secretary, Tahnee Andrews, Historian; Nancy Grueser, , Corresponding Secretary; and Librarian, Patricia Cook. All received a long stemmed yellow rose during the installation.

Our DAR plans to help with the Genealogy Fair at Chester Shade Historical Association on Sept. 19, at the Chester Courthouse with our September meeting held there, along with the SAR.

In October, we plan to visit the George Washington Marker and we will be doing our yearly cleaning of this historical site.

The group is planning to visit the grave site of our deceased member, June Ashley, on July 20, to place a marker on her grave.

There were no meetings held in March, April, or May due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, and the next meeting will be held in September.

Information provided by Linda Russell.