Pediatric Fund supporters

The Earl Neff Pediatric Fund at Holzer Health System continues to be supported by area businesses and organizations. The Pediatric Fund, in existence for nearly 50 years, has supplied needed toys, equipment and entertainment to the thousands of pediatric patients who have received care on Holzer’s Pediatric Units.

Ohio Valley Bank, represented in the photo by Kyla Carpenter, VP, director of marketing, at right, and Andrew Bush, online banking manager, and Norris Northup Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep, represented by Jason Northup, are this month’s sponsors. (Photos were taken prior to COVID-19 pandemic).

The entire staff of Holzer express their gratitude, along with the young children and their families, for these generous contributions to the Earl Neff Pediatric Fund. Anyone who would like more information or is interested in making a donation may contact Linda Jeffers-Lester, Holzer Heritage Foundation 740-446-5217.