Pomeroy High School Alumni scholarships announced

POMEROY — The Pomeroy High School Alumni Association has announced the recipients of the 2020 scholarships.

The Pomeroy Alumni Association has been giving scholarships since 1973, but the amounts were not recorded until 2004. Since then, the PHS Alumni Association has given $80,000 in scholarships to deserving children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great, great grandchildren of PHS Alumni.

This year’s recipients of four, $1,000 scholarships include Cara Sheets, Phoenix Cleland, Jacob McConnell and Shelby Cleland.

The first $1000 PHS Alumni Scholarship recipient is Cara Sheets, daughter of James and Laura Sheets of Cottrill Road, Pomeroy Ohio, who is granddaughter of Jennifer Lohse Sheets, Class of 1963. Cara attended Athens High School where she was involved in the school newspaper The Matrix, Spanish Club, swimming and jazz band. She is presently an intern for Little, Sheets and Barr LLP. This fall she plans to attend Ohio State University and major in Environment, Economic Development and Sustainability and also minor in Spanish.

The recipient of the $1000 Robert and Shelia Strauss Eastman Scholarship is Phoenix Cleland, a Southern graduate. She is the daughter of Chase and Shannon Cleland and granddaughter of Henry (Hank) Cleland, Class of 1963. While attending Southern, Phoenix participated in Science Olympiad, volleyball, basketball and class officer. This fall she is enrolled in University of Rio Grande School of Nursing, where she will work towards a Bachelors of Nursing and then enroll in Marshall University for their Physicians Assistant Program.

The recipient of the PHS $1000 E.E. Lewis, Dr. Raymond E. Boice Alumni Scholarship is Shelby Cleland, daughter of Hank and Angie Cleland, Racine, Ohio and granddaughter of Henry (Hank) Cleland, Class of 1963. She participated in student council, class officer, varsity basketball, Carmel Sutton Youth Group, and Science Olympiad. Shelby plans to attend Washington State Community College this fall and major in nursing with plans to attain a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing

The recipient of the $1,000 Dan E. and Robert Morris Scholarship is Jacob Thomas McConnell, a Meigs High graduate. He is son of Paul and Linda McConnell, Rocksprings Road, Pomeroy and grandson of David Riggs, Class of 1956. Jacob participated in honors band, marching band, national archery competition, track, National Honor Society and quiz bowl. Jacob has been accepted at Ohio University’s Russ College of Engineering with later plans of developing military aircraft.

Information provided by the Pomeroy Alumni Association.