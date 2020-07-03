Middleport Yard of the Week

MIDDLEPORT — Each week throughout the summer property owners in the village of Middleport are recognized for the care they take of their yards.

Week 1 — Margie and Carey Keilitz

671 South Front Street

Margie and Carey have a “bee-utiful home” right on the river at the corner of Hamilton and South Front. With the walking path in their front yard people passing by are always making comments on how nice their place looks. The front porch looks so inviting with petunias and ferns decorating it. The yard is neatly cut and the shrubs are so nicely trimmed. Day lilies and sunflowers also decorate the yard. Margie is a native to Middleport and after moving around finally came back to this quiet town by the river.

Week 2 — Amy Satterfield

294 South Third Avenue

Satterfield lives in a cute craftsman style home on the corner of South Third and Main Street. Her yard always looks nice and her landscaping is tastefully done. It is decorated with daylillies, hostas, weeping cherry tree, azaleas, gooseneck, marigolds, and a fence lined with creeping phlox. She has renovated her home from top to bottom and kept the history of the home intact. Her décor reflects this too, surrounding herself with family heirlooms from their deep Meigs County roots.

Week 3 — Betty Denny

738 South Fourth Avenue

Yard of the week isn’t always about how much you have in your yard, it’s about the pride you have in keeping it nice. Betty said her son Ron Denny cuts her grass every week and it always looks great. She has hostas, a couple vinca hanging plants and two young maples shade the front of her home. Betty has lived in Middleport for almost 91 years growing up in the house next to the one she lives in now. She said she dispatched for the Village for 20 years and worked at Imperial Electric for 15 years.

Week 4 — Clarence, Jessie and David Might

257 Main Street

The Might family has a “bee-utiful home” landscaped beyond compare. Clarence takes great pride in his yard and manicures it to perfection. His plantings include Tic seed, cone flower, poppy, yellow climbing euonymus, aquatic lilies, Boston ivy, and passion flowers just to name a few. Clarence says his favorite flower is the is the Bradford Pear tree. Knowing that the tree is not a flower he loves his trees because they provide shade, living quarters, replenish the soil and give off oxygen.

Week 5 — Deborah Whitlatch

770 Ash Street

Debbie has lived in Middleport the majority of her life and in this house for approximately 30 years. Her yard is always so nicely kept and her porch draws you in and says sit down and chat. Lining her steps to the porch is an arrangement of flowers including pink chrysanthemums, petunias, and yellow creeping lantana. The gingerbread design on the gable ends of the house and the flowered mailbox post gives this in-town home a warm country feel.

Information provided by Middleport Village Yard of the Week committee.