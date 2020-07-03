Chronic pain self-management class to begin

Wellness classes provided by the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) are starting back up after a time off due to the coronavirus pandemic. While physical distancing requirements remain in place, a creative solution to offer the programs has been developed.

Beginning July 21 through Aug. 25, the AAA7 will be offering a Chronic Pain Self-Management Program through a telephone conference call. The format will allow the AAA7 to connect and support class participants while they learn valuable tools to deal with chronic pain. The telephone conference classes will be facilitated by AAA7 staff through a toll-free call-in number. Classes will be held weekly from 10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Chronic pain is any pain that lasts for more than three months. Chronic pain can have a profound negative effect on a person’s well-being and quality of life leading to depression, exhaustion and isolation. More than 100 million people suffer with chronic pain in the United States.

The class is not a substitute for medical treatment, but can give you tools and ideas to improve or complement treatments and other efforts to manage your pain. Participants will learn about treatment options and be better able to make informed decisions about the treatments that are right for them.

Those who are interested must pre-register for the class. Once registered, participants will receive a free Chronic Pain Self-Management kit in the mail and the conference call information prior to the start of the class. Contents in the kit will be used for the weekly calls. Participation in the weekly telephone conference calls is required to receive the kit at no cost.

Residents 60 and older in Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton counties are eligible to register at no cost. To register for the class, please call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 and ask for Hannah at extension 247, or e-mail info@aaa7.org. In order to receive the materials in the mail in time for the start of the class, registration deadline is July 13th.

Those who are interested are encouraged to register to stay socially connected and learn proven strategies to manage chronic pain and feel better.

The AAA7 will be offering other wellness classes in the future using this format or an online format. Classes include Chronic Disease Self-Management, Diabetes Self-Management and Tools for Caregivers. Please call 1-800-582-7277 and ask for Hannah at extension 247 for any questions or more information. You can also e-mail info@aaa7.org.

Information provided by AAA7.