TOPS works toward weight-loss goals

The TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) group met recently. The TOPS and KOPS pledges were repeated by all members. The Pledge to the Flag was recited.

Led by Cindy Hyde the group sang America the Beautiful and Grand Old Flag.

Sue Maison was best loser with Glenda Hunt as runner up for the week. It was also announced that KOPS, Mary Rankin did not have a weight gain for 20 continuous weeks. Connie Rankin and Glenda Hunt were recognized for having gone 13 weeks without a weight gain.

Cindy Hyde announced the winners of the Popsicle Stick Contest. Mary Bush won first place and second prize went to Judy Morgan. Other members receiving prizes for the contest were Mary Rankin, Pat Snedden and Nola Easterling.

Connie Rankin presented the program from a TOPS magazine article, “Food and Feelings”. There was group discussion about identifying emotions that trigger overeating.

Leader, Judy Morgan discussed a new game called, “20 in 2020”. It will begin the first weigh-in in July.

It was announced that Speaker Erin Schilling, a nurse, will be attending the meeting on July 20 to speak about nutrition.

The group dismissed by singing the TOPS Enthusiasm Song and repeating the Helping Hand Circle poem.

TOPS information can be obtained from the TOPS website at TOPS.org, by calling Leader, Judy Morgan at 740-667-6641 or by contacting any TOPS member. Weekly meetings take place on Mondays at 6 p..m at the Tuppers Plains United Methodist Church, 42216 State Route 7, in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

Information submitted by Kathy McDaniel.