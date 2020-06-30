RACO discusses upcoming events

RACINE — On June 23, the Racine Area Community Organization (RACO) held its monthly meeting. Tonja Hunter had opening prayer before dinner shared among the members and guests, at the Kathryn Hart Community Center in Racine.

After dinner the scholarship recipients, Phoenix Cleland, Shelby Cleland, Trey McNickle, and Coltin Parker were presented with their scholarship checks. Following the presentation, the secretary read the minutes and details from the last RACO meeting. Afterwards, the treasurer’s report was presented and approved.

The president began the meeting by greeting the members, sharing thank you cards from other scholarship recipients, and expressing gratitude for the success of the most recent Spring RACO Yard Sale, including all the volunteers who helped contribute items or services. All money made at the Spring yard sale will be used for scholarships for the 2021 Southern graduates.

Next on the agenda was the RACO support for the Racine Independence Day Celebration on July 4, 2020. A vote for a RACO donation for various needs was motioned and approved. RACO donated $400 to the Racine Fire Department to help with cost of fireworks, $150 for frog jump prizes, and $300 for parade prizes. The Racine July 4th parade lineup will start at 9 a.m. at Southern High School. There will be first, second, and third prizes given for the following categories: floats, bicycles, walking units, horses, tractors, antique vehicles, and golf cart/ATV. Home National Bank will be sponsoring the float category. Anyone wanting to be judged for any parade category is asked to be at Southern High School no later than 9:30 a.m.

Next on the list at the meeting was a discussion about the RACO Fall Yard Sale. The event will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 2 through Friday, Sept. 4. Donations are currently being accepted and can be arranged by contacting Tonja Salser-Hunter 740-508-0044, Sherry Werry 740-416-1324, or Kim Romine 740-992-7079. RACO is very thankful for such wonderful support from our community for all the donations we receive.

RACO will plan to have an information booth at Racine’s Party in the Park scheduled to be held on Thursday, Sept. 10 through Saturday, Sept. 12 at Star Mill Park. RACO members decided to suspend their fall RACO games until possibly Spring of 2021. Due to COVID-19 and its impact on our local businesses RACO did not want to seek donations for this event at this time.

Ron Russell led members in the Pledge of Allegiance to conclude the meeting. The next RACO meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the Kathryn Hart Community Center at Southern High School. New members are always welcome.

Submitted by the RACO Reporter.