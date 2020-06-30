TOPS holds weekly meeting

TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) OH#2013 Tuppers Plains met for their weekly meeting at the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Judy Morgan, leader, called the meeting to order by calling for the TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keep off Pounds Sensibly) pledges. The group recited the Pledge to the flag. There were 9 members present.

After the group sang two TOPS songs, the weekly best weight loss winners were named: May Frost was best loser with Judy Morgan as second place.

May Frost presented an article entitled, “11 Secret Ways to Live to be 100”.

Leader, Judy Morgan read an article from the TOPS magazine called “Top 10 Ways to use the TOPS Magazine.” There was group discussion about both of the articles that were presented.

It was announced that Speaker Erin Schilling, a nurse, will be attending the meeting on July 20 to speak about nutrition.

The group dismissed by singing the TOPS Enthusiasm Song and repeating the Helping Hand Circle poem.

TOPS information can be obtained from the TOPS website at TOPS.org, by calling Leader, Judy Morgan at 740-667-6641 or by contacting any TOPS member. Weekly meetings take place on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Tuppers Plains United Methodist Church, 42216 State Route 7, in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

Information submitted by Kathy McDaniel.