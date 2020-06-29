Wahama High School Alumni awards scholarships

MASON, W.Va. — Although the Wahama Alumni banquet had to be canceled this year, the alumni awarded $6,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors. These scholarships were possible by alumni paying dues and contributing to the extra scholarship fund.

The Wahama Alumni Association Scholarship Committee presented a total of $6,000 in scholarships to the following members of the Class of 2020: $1000 Individual award from a Wahama Alumnus to Emma Tomlinson of New Haven, daughter of Betty Lake. The Alumni Association’s special fund for scholarships enabled the Association to award six scholarships to the following seniors: MacKenzie Barr of New Haven, daughter of Dave and Shelly Barr; Abram Pauley of Mason, son of James and Brooke Pauley; Zachary Roush of Mason, son of Craig and Christine Roush; Olivia Johnson of Hartford, daughter of Alan Johnson; Adrianna Stewart of Letart, daughter of Rocky and Jessica Stewart; and Raven Franklin of Letart, daughter of Jeremy and Tara Huffman.

Since a business meeting was not held, the officers will remain the same for next year. The officers are: President: Rex Howard; Co-President: Jim Stewart; Vice President: Chloris Machir Gaul; Co-Vice President: Sonya Yonker Roush; Treasurer: Diane Finnicum; Co-Treasurer: Mary Artis; Secretary: Beverly Carson Knapp; Historian: Susan Zuspan Winebrenner; and Committee Members: Judy Duncan McWhorter, Mary Foster Hendricks and Judy Finnicum Eblin.

Alumni making these scholarships possible are: Class of 1944 – Ralph Sayre, New Haven; Class of 1946 – Orpha Weaver Fields, New Haven; Pete & Betty Roush Burris, New Haven; Class of 1947 – Donald Hart, Audubon, Pa.; Class of 1948 – Kathleen Grinstead Roush, New Haven; Class of 1950 – Jackie D. Fox, Mason; Class of 1951 – Dorothy Blessing Bartholomew, Ferrum Va.; Class of 1953 – Wilford Scarberry, Point Pleasant; Donna Bumgarner Dotson, New Haven; Lawrence Scarberry, Henderson; Elaine Sayre Elliott, Waverly; Class of 1954 – Ruth Lieving Roush, Letart; John Pete Roush, Gallipolis; James Stewart, Chester; Mary Stewart Fowler, Point Pleasant; Phyllis Williams Gilkey, Mason; Robert Harless, Mason; Rose Harrah Weaver, Mason; Martha Henry Coleman, Pataskala, Ohio; Class of 1955 – Sylvia Blake Sayre, New Haven; Joann Embleton, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; Robert Kent Roush, Las Vegas, Nev.; Class of 1956 – Braunda Lieving Ballou, Douglas, Mass.; Doris Donahue Martin, Letart; Leona Wamsley Smith, Heath, Ohio; Larry Bumgardner, Huntington; Linda Bumgardner Morris; Sandra Roush Pomeroy, Los Lunas, N.M.; Class of 1957 – Donna Jeffers, Columbus, Ohio; Frances Johnson Stukey, New Haven; John T. Kearns Jr., Mason; Sally Proffitt McBride, Valparaiso, Ind.; Class of 1958 – Linda Brinker Meadows, Letart; Edna Crump Scarberry, Point Pleasant; Agnes Young Roush, Mason; John Layne, Wilton, Conn.; James Paul Henderson, Park Ridge, Ill.; Shirley Lyons Roush, Inverness, Fla.; Robert Kenney McGlothlin, Milford, N.J.; Class of 1959 – James Fry, Pomeroy; Patty Decker Carson, Middleport; Donald Embleton, Rincon, Ga.; Larry Edwards, Rutland, Ohio; Denver Gibbs, Letart; Don Ball, New Haven; Larry Lieving, Sarasota, Fla.; Janice Roush Darling, Ocala, Fla.; Phyllis Zickafoose Arthur, New Haven.

Class of 1960 – Carolyn Dotson MacEwan, Pensacola, Fla.; Nathan R. Roush, Mt. Sterling, Ky.; Sally Roush Ebersbach, Syracuse, Ohio; Marilyn Schwarz Strother, Louisville, Ky.; Suzanne Wolpert Merkle, Plain City, Oh.; David Zirkle, Racine, Ohio; Class of 1961 – Susan Zuspan (Gordon) Winebrenner, Syracuse; Arawana Smith Tye, Mt. Sterling, Ohio; Jackie Capehart Sisson, Mason; Judy Fry Reiber, Reedsville, Ohio; James Hill, Columbus, Ohio; Dale Justis, Avon, Ind.; Beverly Roush Plymale, Bucyrus, Ohio; Sheldon Roush, Mableton, Ga.; David Weaver, Sherwood, Ark.; Joan Carroll Cornell, Frederick, Md.; Class of 1962 – Beverly Sue Greer Crawford, New Haven; Ann Maynard Zirkle, Racine, Ohio; Velma Anderson Siders, Gallipolis Ferry; Okey Capehart, Columbus, Ohio; Nancy McDaniel Brinker, Little Hocking, Ohio; Ralph Thomas Roush, New Haven; Sharon Parsons Fox, Cottageville; Kitty Williamson McDowell, Ceredo; Class of 1963 – Chloris Machir Gaul, Pomeroy; Dewey Franklin Smith, Bidwell; Amy Roush, New Haven; Elise Reichert Ohlinger, New Haven; Rebecca Goodnite Steves, Biltmore Lake, N.C.; Okey Nick Howard, Richmond, Ind.; Charles Yonker, New Haven; Gordon Clark, West Columbia; Dannie Harbour, New Haven; Dick Tennant, Letart; Sandra Sayre Ballard, Newark, Ohio; Judy Ball Hunt, Letart; Class of 1964 – Dianna Miller Harbour, New Haven; Gratus Aldridge Marcum, Huntington; Sharon Brinker Heiss, Colorado Springs, Colo.; Class of 1965 – Mary Foster Hendricks, Mason; Judy Duncan McWhorter, Point Pleasant; Judy Finnicum Eblin, Rutland; Roy Dale Grimm Jr., New Haven; Reg Hart, Hurricane; Roger Luckeydoo, Delaware, Ohio; Sharon Maynard Pearson, New Haven; Glenndalyn Ord Fradd, Dublin, Ohio; Class of 1966 – Bonnie Blake Crabtree, Parkersburg; Nancy Proffitt, Mason; Judy Hoffman Montgomery, Bumpass, Va.; Donna Roush Jacobs, Lakeland, Fla.

Class of 1967 – Wanda Harrah Stafford, Letart; Christina Howard Upton, Ronceverte; Beckie Lewis Stein Lambert, Point Pleasant; Dale & Linda Call Rollins, Covington, La.; Karen Roush Johnson, Mason; William Arthur, New Haven; Class of 1968 – Gary Green, Wellston, Ohio; Sandra Greer Shell, New Haven; Sonya Yonker Roush, Letart; Sandra Gibbs Morris, Huntington; Kathy Ingels Farr, Mason; Elizabeth Ord Elkins, Racine; Karen Staats Hindel, New Haven; Class of 1969 – Tony Fields, Hartford; Diania Tolbert Jackson, Mason; Phyllis Grimm Hoffman, New Haven; Mary Jane VanMatre Chapman, Belpre, Ohio; Michael Goodnite, New Haven.

Class of 1970 – Beverly Carson Knapp, West Columbia; Raymond Duncan, Point Pleasant; Terry Foreman, Colonial Beach, Va.; Nora Friend Orndorff, Thomas; David Gillespie, Cocoa Beach, Fla.; Paul Johnson, Mason; Sheila Lieving Roush, New Haven; David Mattox, West Columbia; Cindy Ord Dunlavy, Ashland, Ohio; Donna Winebrenner Knapp, West Columbia; Gloria Young Whitlatch, The Plains, Ohio; Vickie Young Clark, New Haven; Class of 1973 – Mickey Kay Yonker, New Haven; Class of 1975 – Diane Finnicum, Belpre, Ohio; Class of 1976 – Diana Johnson, Point Pleasant; Sue Lieving Gumm, Pickerington, Ohio; Larry Duncan; Class of 1977 – Sheila Ohlinger Sanford, Leander, Texas; Class of 1978 – Karen Stodola Leigh, Middleport, Ohio; Class of 1986 – Rich Clark, Belpre, Ohio; Class of 1989 – Rick & Stacy Zuspan Kearns, Mason; Class of 1992 – Shawn Ross, Point Pleasant; Class of 1995 – Amy Yeager Cremeans, Pomeroy.