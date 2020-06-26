College news and notes

Cedarville announces Dean’s Honor List

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University recently released the spring 2020 Dean’s Honor List. This recognition required students to maintain a 3.75 GPA for the semester while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Local students earning Dean’s List honors included: Eric Blevins of Bidwell; Marshall Hood of Gallipolis; Isaiah Lester of Patriot; Marlee Maynard of Racine; and Olivia Neal of Bidwell.

CEDARVILLE — Austin Ragan of Bidwell, Ohio, was named to the Cedarville University Dean’s List for spring 2020. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Hardway graduates from Baldwin Wallace University

BEREA — Dayton Hardway of Cheshire, a graduate of River Valley High School, graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, with a Bachelor of Science: Neuroscience Biology and Biology.

While Baldwin Wallace University’s 170th Commencement ceremony has been postponed due to the pandemic, the University recognized the achievements of 648 graduate and undergraduate students via a virtual “conferring of degrees” ceremony that was live-streamed from Gamble Auditorium on Saturday, May 9. The virtual event was preceded by the unveiling of an online yearbook to recognize seniors with photos and honors as well as a brief video of inspirational words from Gina Vernaci, president and chief operating officer of Playhouse Square.

Skidmore named to Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, S.C. — More than 2,300 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester, including McKenzie Skidmore, a Marine Science major from Gallipolis, Ohio.

