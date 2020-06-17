Beau Sang – State Farm opens in Gallipolis

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Beau Sang – State Farm recently held an open house attended by staff, family, friends and well wishers. The open house included a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce.

The agency, located at 2212 Eastern Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio, can serve clients in both Ohio and West Virginia, offering auto insurance, home insurance, life insurance, health insurance, renters insurance.

Sang is a graduate of Point Pleasant High School. He went on to obtain both his bachelor’s and masters degrees from Marshall University. After college, Beau and his wife Sarah, moved back to Gallipolis, Ohio. The couple stated they couldn’t think of a better place to put down roots and start a family. They have been in the area for the last 12 years and have no intentions of leaving.

“Our small town community along with our family support systems is the perfect place to raise our sons,” Beau said. “I can’t imagine living anywhere else.”

In addition to Beau and Sarah, the team at Beau Sang – State Farm includes Dianne Eutsler, Janice Henry and Ashley Cossin.

“I have an amazing team,” Beau said. “They’re dedicated to helping our policy holders plan for the unexpected and helping life go right.”

A statement from Beau read, “I’m so happy to be here in Gallipolis. When State Farm began recruiting me a local opportunity didn’t seem to be in sight. My wife and I had never planned on leaving the area. We have been here our entire lives, and the thought of moving our kids away from both of our families just wasn’t a good option. Over the months of talking with State Farm and going through the training an opening in Gallipolis became available. It truly seemed like it was meant to be!

“We absolutely love being here at 2212 Eastern Ave. in Gallipolis! Not only am I able to pursue this amazing career with State Farm but I also get to help support the community that has made such an impact on my life.”

Reach Beau Sang – State Farm at 740-446-4290, office hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, evenings and weekends by appointment. For more information visit the website at BeauSangSF.com, or follow the agency on Facebook and Instagram.