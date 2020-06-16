TOPS resumes meetings

TUPPERS PLAINS — TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) OH#2013 Tuppers Plains met for their first weekly meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting was held at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Judy Morgan, leader, called the meeting to order by calling for the TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keep off Pounds Sensibly) pledges. The group recited the Pledge to the flag. There were nine members present.

After the group sang two TOPS songs, (Yankee Doodle and Barrel of Fun). The weekly best weight loss winners were named: Sue Maison was best loser and there were three who tied for second place: Connie Rankin, Judy Morgan and May Frost. Judy Morgan also won the “marble game”.

Group discussion topic was “Has the Covid-19 pandemic changed the way you exercise?”

Leader, Judy Morgan read an article from the TOPS magazine called “Get Moving and 8 ways to improve your life.” There was also discussion about “learning to love what you eat”.

The group dismissed by repeating the Helping Hand Circle poem.

TOPS information can be obtained from the TOPS website at TOPS.org, by calling Leader, Judy Morgan at 740-667-6641 or by contacting any TOPS member. Weekly meetings take place on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Tuppers Plains United Methodist Church, 42216 State Route 7, in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

Information submitted by Kathy McDaniel.