MHS Alumni award scholarships

MIDDLEPORT — The Middleport High School Alumni Association has awarded a record number of scholarships to graduates of the Class of 2020.

Scholarships awarded by the Association include the McComas-Moore Scholarship; MHS Alumni Association Scholarship; Susan Park Scholarship; 1967 Brownell Ave. Graduates Scholarship; Crawford, Gray, Lewis Scholarship; and the Moody Bailey Scholarship.

The recipient of the McComas-Moore Scholarship for 2020 is Alexis Ervin, a graduate of Southern High School. She is the daughter of Sara Ervin and the great-granddaughter of Nancy Fink Ervin, a 1951 graduate of Middleport High School. Alexis has a GPA of 3.897 and is planning to pursue a degree in early childhood education and intervention specialist at the University of Rio Grande.

Recipients of the $1,000 MHS Alumni Association Scholarships were Maci Hood and Michael Dague.

Hood, of Middleport, is the daughter of Heidi Rittenour and the granddaughter of Diane Lynch, Class of 1965, and Robert Caruthers, Class of 1966. She is a graduate of Meigs High School and plans to attend West Virginia University to major in forensic accounting.

Dague, of Wheeling, West Virginia, is the son of David and Melissa Dague and the grandson of Pete Walburn, Class of 1962. He is a graduate of Wheeling Park High School and plans to attend Wheeling University to major in mechanical engineering.

The recipient of the $1,000 Moody Bailey Scholarship is Jeffery Briggance Hood of Lacey, Washington. He is the son of Jeffery and Marlo Hood and the grandson of Kathy McElhinny Mullins, Class of 1967, and John Hood, Class of 1966. He is a graduate of North Thurston High School and plans to attend Montana State University to major in environmental science.

The recipients of the $800 Crawford, Gray, Lewis Scholarships are Aubree Jalene Lyons and Derrick Jayden Metheney.

Lyons, of Middleport, is the daughter of Matthew and Trudy Lyons and the granddaughter of the late John Lyons III, Class of 1961. She is a graduate of Eastern High School and plans to attend Ohio University to major in psychology.

Metheney, of Pomeroy, is the son of Amber Well and Ricky Metheney and the grandson of Texanna White Well Wehrung, Class of 1962. He is a graduate of Eastern High School and plans to attend Ohio University to major in computer science.

The recipients of the $800 1967 Brownell Ave. Graduates Scholarships are Brandon Edward Baer, Jackson Miles Baker, Drew Hanning, Dawson Wesley McClure, and Halie Jo Miller.

Baer, of Pomeroy, is the son of Eddie and Tricia Baer and the grandson of Susan Ohlinger Turley, Class of 1967. He is a graduate of Eastern High School and plans to attend Marietta College to major in counseling psychology.

Baker, of Pickerington, is the son of Maurisa Baker and the late Matt Baker and the grandson of Phyllis Stanley Baker, Class of 1958; the late Larry Baker, Class of 1957; and Don Nelson, Class of 1967. He is a graduate of Pickerington High School North and plans to attend the Ohio State University School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences to major in biology/pre-medicine.

Hanning, of Oak Hill, is the son of Scott and Dayleen Hanning and the grandson of Sandy Garten Hanning, Class of 1967, and the late Don Hanning, Class of 1964. He is a graduate of Oak Hill High School and is planning to attend the University of Rio Grande to major in education.

McClure, of Middleport, is the son of Kelly Satterfield Roush and the late Wes McClure and the grandson of Carolyn Russell Collins, Class of 1963, and Jack Satterfield, Class of 1964. He is a graduate of Meigs High School and plans to attend the University of Rio Grande.

Miller, of Albany, is the daughter of Misty and Michael Miller and the granddaughter of the late Ruth Ann Halley Carsey, Class of 1967.

The recipients of the $800 Susan Park Scholarships are Weston Christopher Baer, Olivia Rae Johnson, Trey Jordan McNickle, Jenna Nicole Oldaker, Raeven Irene Reedy, and Alexa Grace Roller.

Baer, of Pomeroy, is the son of Megan Cleland and Chris Baer and the grandson of the late Suzanne Bradbury Sayre, Class of 1965. He is a graduate of Meigs High School and plans to attend Ohio Dominican University to major in sports management.

Johnson, of Hartford, West Virginia, is the daughter of Alicia Mulford and Alan Johnson and the granddaughter of the late Alan Duane Johnson, Class of 1968. She is a graduate of Wahama High School and plans to attend West Virginia University.

McNickle, of Racine, is the son of Tricia and Terry McNickle and the grandson of the late Suzanne Bradbury Sayre, Class of 1965. He is a graduate of Southern High School and plans to attend the University of Rio Grande to major in nursing.

Oldaker, of Moyock, North Carolina, is the daughter of Heather and Chris Oldaker and the granddaughter of Jerry Davenport, Class of 1968. She is a graduate of Currituck County High School and plans to attend the Ohio University College of Business to major in accounting.

Reedy, of Syracuse, is the daughter of Rhonda Rathburn and the granddaughter of the late Linda Gilkey Rathburn, Class of 1966. She is a graduate of Southern High School and plans to attend Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute to major in biochemistry.

Roller, of Castle Rock, Colorado, is the daughter of Brad and Nina Roller and the granddaughter of Loretta Hanning Roller, Class of 1960, and Dick Roller, Class of 1959. She is a graduate of Castle View High School and plans to attend Colorado Mountain College.

Submitted by Margie Blake.