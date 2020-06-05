College News and Notes

Freed-Hardeman University announces Spring 2020 Dean’s Lists

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University had more than 700 students who were named to the Spring 2020 President’s and Dean’s Lists.

Full-time students who achieve a 3.40 grade point average are named to the Dean’s List. To be on the President’s List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average.

Local students honored included,

Hannah McAnulty, from Gallipolis, Ohio, who is majoring in English, is on Freed-Hardeman’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester.

Leah Mcanulty, from Gallipolis, Ohio, who is majoring in Interactive Digitial Design Designer, is on Freed-Hardeman’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson, Memphis and Dickson, FHU offers bachelor's, master's, specialist's and doctoral degrees.

DeGraef among University of Scranton Class of 2020

SCRANTON, Pa. — Demi Alexandra DeGraef of Coolville was among the more than 600 master’s and doctoral degree candidates at The University of Scranton whose degrees were conferred at a virtual celebration ceremony on May 30. Degrees were conferred to graduates in a group who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December of 2019, as well as January and May of 2020. A formal commencement ceremony, at which graduates will be individually recognized, will take place on Oct. 25 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre.

DeGraef earned a Master of Science degree in human resources from The University of Scranton.

The University conferred five doctor of nursing practice degrees, 40 doctor of physical therapy degrees and more than 570 master’s degrees in various disciplines. Graduates represented several foreign countries and 31 states, including California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington, among others. The programs with the most graduates at Scranton were the master of business administration, master of accountancy, master of health administration, occupational therapy and educational administration.

The virtual celebration included remarks by University of Scranton President Rev. Scott R. Pilarz, S.J. Degrees were conferred by Father Pilarz upon candidates presented by Debra A. Pellegrino, Ed.D., dean of the Panuska College of Professional Studies; Sam Beldona, Ph.D., dean of the Kania School of Management; and Brian P. Conniff, Ph.D., dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. Also speaking at the virtual ceremony were graduate students Matthew H. Aitken, Edison, New Jersey, and Emily Mary Pavlick Okrepkie, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Rev. Herbert B. Keller, S.J., vice president for mission and ministry; and Jeff Gingerich, Ph.D., provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. Congratulatory remarks were also given by Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti and U.S. Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey.