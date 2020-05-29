Three Winebrenner Scholarships awarded

RACINE — Three Southern High School graduates have been selected as the recipients of the Mick Winebrenner Scholarship.

The scholarship was part of the senior project for MacKenzie Barr, a 2020 graduate of Wahama High School, who is the granddaughter of the late Mick Winebrenner.

Recipients were Alexis Ervin, Trey McNickle and Baylee Wolfe.

Ervin will be attending Rio Grande University majoring in Early Childhood Education.

McNickle will be attending Rio Grande University majoring in nursing.

Wolfe will be attending Ohio University majoring in chemical engineering.

Barr had originally hoped to raise $1,000 to present a total of two $500 scholarship. She raised $1,500 which resulted in three scholarships being awarded.

“Thanks to the generous support of our local community, I was able to provide three scholarships instead of just two. Thank you to everyone who bought a t-shirt, donated, or applied for the scholarship. I appreciate your support and appreciate you being apart of my senior project,” stated Barr.

There were a total of 12 applicants, with a panel of three teachers reading and scoring the essays and applications. Barr developed a scoring system for the essays and system to rank applications based on grades, school activities and community service, but was not part of the actual scoring.

In addition to the money each student received a T-shirt paid for by an anonymous donor.

The scholarship honors Winebrenner, who was a long-time educator at Southern Local.

Winebrenner was a member of Racine United Methodist Church and a beloved member of the Racine community. He was an avid golfer and gardener. He began teaching history at Southern High School in 1975. During his 28 year tenure there, he coached junior high basketball as well as high school football, track, baseball and golf. During his teaching and coaching career, he touched the lives of many students and athletes, explained Barr earlier this year.

Barr sold stroke awareness shirts in memory of her grandfather to raise money for the scholarship.