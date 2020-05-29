GALLIPOLIS — The most recent livestock report as submitted by United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: May 27

Total Headage: 225

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Steers: 600-700lbs: $132.00 – $138.00; 700-800lbs: $100.00 – $123.00; Heifers 600-700lbs: $100.00 – $117.00; 700-800lbs: $90.00 – $116.00; Steer Calves 300-400lbs: $130.00 – $145.00; 400-500lbs: $130.00 – $155.00; 500-600lbs: $110.00 – $148.00; Heifer Calves 300-500lbs: $118.00 – $138.00; 500-600lbs: $115.00 – $130.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400lbs: $112.00-$150.00; 400-600lbs: $104.00-$143.00; 600-800 pounds: $107.00 – $135.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Comm & Utility: $10.00 – $20.00; Canner/Cutter: $20.00 – $90.00; Bred Cows: $485.00 – $790.00; Cow/Calf Pairs: $1230.00 – $1275.00

Bulls

By Weight: $80.00-$97.00

Small Animals

Hogs: $39.00 – $60.00; Feeder Pigs: $12.50 – $30.00; Aged Goats: $55.00 – $245.00

Comments

#2 Feeder Cattle: $50.00 – $110.00; #3 Feeder Cattle: $50.00 – $105.00; 56HD Steers, 886LB, $119.95; Saturday, June 13 – Farm Machinery Sale, Small Animal Sale, Tack and Horse Sale, call now to pre-consign or for additional information.