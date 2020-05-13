Robin Fowler State Farm opens in Gallipolis

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Robin Fowler State Farm has opened in downtown Gallipolis.

Located at 342 2nd Avenue, the agency provides customers protection for their families and financial futures through insurance and financial services.

The agency has three fulltime team members, including Fowler’s daughter Danielle who, along with Amanda Halley, are licensed agents in Ohio and West Virginia, and Bre-Elle Cremeens is taking classes for her license.

“With diverse backgrounds, they are prepared and committed to helping our customers manage the risks of everyday life, prepare for the unexpected and realize their dreams,” Robin said.

As for Robin, she has family roots in Gallia County and she and husband Todd moved back in 1990 with their then young children Danielle and Anthony. Her first business in Gallipolis was the City Perk Coffee Shop & Deli on Court Street.

“I finished my Bachelor of Science Degree through the University of Rio Grande and after working internally for State Farm starting in 2001, I took the opportunity to become a State Farm Agent in Chillicothe in 2006. After earning accolades such as a Top 100 New Agent in the country, I was asked to go into leadership and became the Sales Leader of 34 State Farm Agents in the Youngstown, Ohio area in 2010. When opportunity presented itself for Todd in 2014 to be part of Holzer Health System’s leadership, we were excited to come back home.

“I realized then that my passion was working directly with customers and I took an agency opportunity in South Point, Ohio earning top agent awards such as Chairman’s Circle and President’s Club. Most recently, State Farm decided to offer two agency opportunities in Gallia County. Thrilled be able to help the people of this community, I opened a brand new agency, with no customer base, in Rio Grande. With the downtown agent John Schmitt’s retirement, he was ready to sell his downtown location and we jumped on the chance to have a location across from our beautiful city park.”

In addition, Robin volunteers and serves as a Trustee of the University of Rio Grande, the Chair of the RGCC/URG Alumni Council, is an active member of the Gallipolis Rotary, the Gallipolis Chapter of Eastern Star, the French City Society, and the AMB Alumni Organization.

“Our agency is a member of the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce, Gallipolis in Bloom, the John Gee Black Historical Center as well as supporting several causes and community events such as the recent Community Food Drive in Rio Grande, Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention, TU Teens, Rockets over Rio, Shop with a Cop, Gallipolis in Lights, The River Rat Festival, Gallipolis River Recreation Festival, Rio Bean Dinner, and the Lorie Neal Scholarship Fund,” Robin said.

Business hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday-Friday and Saturdays by appointment.

For more information call 740-446-4191, or visit www.agentrobinfowler.com or Find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/agentrobinfowler/

Information provided by Robin Fowler.