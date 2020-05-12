Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show Scholarships awarded

RACINE — Six Meigs County graduates have been named as the 2020 recipients of the Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show Scholarship.

Sixteen years ago organizers were approached by the local post master about having a car show to help unveil a new stamp featuring the 55 Tbird.

“It sounded like fun, but we wanted it to be for a good cause. That year we started the scholarship fund as a way to give back to the community and its people,” said Melody Bailey of Hills Classic Cars.

The first show resulted in a scholarship award of $400. As of this year, a total of more than $59,000 has been awarded to Meigs County graduates.

The recipient for this scholarship must be a Meigs County student graduating from Eastern, Southern, or Meigs with a minimum of one to be awarded to each high school. A student planning to go into a mechanical science field has their application weighted higher, but it is open to any field of study. The scholarship committee based the main part of their decision on the essay portion of the application.

The six 2020 recipients will each receive $1,000 for their college expenses.

This year’s recipients include, (Southern) Austin Rose, who will attend Hocking College for Heavy Equipment Management; Trey McNickle who will attend the University of Rio Grande for Nursing; Mickenzie Ferrell who will attend Ohio State University for biology; Clayton Wamsley who will attend the University of Rio Grande for Nursing; (Eastern) Addie McDaniel who will attend Marshall University for Molecular Biology; and (Meigs) Jacob McConnell who will attend Ohio University for Mechanical Engineering.

Host sponsors from the 2019 show included, Home National Bank, Napa Washington Group, Martin Senour Paints, Forth Foodfair Pomeroy, and Hill’s Automotive.

The 16th annual Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show is scheduled for Sept. 12, 2020 at Star Mill Park in Racine.