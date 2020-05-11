Eagles Club awards scholarships

POMEROY — The Eagles Club, Aerie 2171 of Pomeroy awarded four $750 scholarships to graduates who have a family member who is a member of the Eagles Club.

The recipients were as follows:

Breanna Zirkle, daughter of Bryan and Julie Zirkle and granddaughter of Judy Sisson. She will attend Marietta College in the fall.

Autumn Honaker, granddaughter of Debra Honaker. She will attend West Virginia University-Parkersburg.

Nicholas Durst, son of Shawn and Jenni Durst. He will be attending Washington State Community College.

Cooper Peters, son of Steven and Dixie Peters. He will be attending his second year at WVU.

Information submitted by the Eagles Club.