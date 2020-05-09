Russell awarded Oiler scholarship

The Second Annual Christopher Oiler Memorial Music Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 was recently awarded to Alexis Russell, a graduating senior at Gallia Academy High School.

Russell has been active in marching band for five years; concert band and jazz band for four years; pep band for two years; and the Rio Community Band.

Russell plays tenor saxophone and marimba. She plans to attend Marietta College with a major in psychology and a minor in music.

Christopher Oiler was a graduate of the class of 2013 and was active in various bands at GAHS. He had a love of all things music. He passed away in August 2018 and in his memory his family awards a scholarship yearly to a senior band member who exemplifies a high degree of love and passion for music.