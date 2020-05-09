Angel, Barnes named Mills scholarship recipients

Gallia Academy High School announces that Brady (Mason) Angel and Alexandra Noel Barnes have been awarded the 2020 Jamie Mills Memorial Athletic Scholarship.

To be considered for the scholarship, the student must have earned 4 varsity letters in his/her athletic career, plan to attend a two or four year institution upon graduation, have an overall GPA of 3.0, and demonstrate financial need.

Angel is the son of Keith and Cindy Angel of Crown City. He is a four year varsity football letterman who will be attending the University of Cincinnati in the fall. Brady states that the dedication and perseverance he learned from football will follow him the rest of his life.

Barnes is the daughter of Derrick and Michelle Barnes of Gallipolis. She is a four year varsity letterman in volleyball, basketball, softball, and track. Alexandra is thankful for the opportunity to play sports that have instilled the characteristics of leadership, teamwork, and dedication.

The family of Jamie Mills established this scholarship in 2018 in honor of their brother. A statement from Jamie’s sibling states, “Jamie Mills graduated from Gallia Academy High School in 1979. He played football and wrestled and his love of sports continued long after high school. Jamie moved to Florida in his early 20’s but loved coming home to Gallipolis to visit friends and family. We, his family, feel fortunate to help GAHS students in memory of Jamie.”

Information provided by Gallia Academy High School.