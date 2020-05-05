Nelson wins archery title

The Eastern Eagles Archery Club member Breanna Nelson recently competed in the virtual Ohio NASP Bullseye State Championship Tournament. Nelson earned 1st Place in the High School Female Division as well as Overall Female State Champion. Nelson has been a member of Eastern Eagles Archery and has been competing in NASP Tournaments since fourth grade. Her current sophomore year season was cut short due to the current pandemic but not before she was able to bring the Championship home. She looks forward to competing in many more archery tournaments over the next two years to further her NASP career. Nelson is pictured with her trophies and her championship bow which she received for her accomplishments.

The Eastern Eagles Archery Club member Breanna Nelson recently competed in the virtual Ohio NASP Bullseye State Championship Tournament. Nelson earned 1st Place in the High School Female Division as well as Overall Female State Champion. Nelson has been a member of Eastern Eagles Archery and has been competing in NASP Tournaments since fourth grade. Her current sophomore year season was cut short due to the current pandemic but not before she was able to bring the Championship home. She looks forward to competing in many more archery tournaments over the next two years to further her NASP career. Nelson is pictured with her trophies and her championship bow which she received for her accomplishments.