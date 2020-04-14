Ohio River Producers award scholarships

RACINE — The Racine Southern FFA Alumni Association, known as Ohio River Producers, has awarded the following scholarships to Racine Southern FFA Seniors. Receiving $1,000 scholarships are Raeven Reedy and Austin Rose, receiving $500 is Dristan Lamm.

Raeven Reedy has been accepted to The Ohio State Agricultural Technical Institute where she plans to major in Biochemistry. Reedy has been active in FFA at Southern all four years of high school, being on the officer team all four years and is currently the chapter’s President. She has received many awards and honors and is a 2020 State FFA Degree recipient. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Southern Band, Meigs County Jr. Fair Board and Wooly Bully’s 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Rhonda Rathburn of Syracuse.

Austin Rose has been accepted to Hocking College, where he plans to major in Heavy Equipment Management. Rose has been actively involved in the FFA for all four years of high school holding an officer position each year and is currently the chapter’s Chaplin. He has also received many honors and awards including his State FFA Degree in 2019. He is a member of the Ohio State FFA Band, Southern Band, Racine Jr. Volunteer Fire Department, Meigs County Jr. Fair Board, and Wooly Bully’s 4-H Club. He is the son of Brent Rose of Racine and Chasity Roush of Sardinia.

Dristan Lamm has been accepted to Marshall University where he plans to major in Civil Engineering. Lamm is currently in the FFA work study program. He has played football and basketball and AAU Basketball. He is the son of Terry and Rachelle Lamm of Pomeroy.

Information provided by Ohio River Producers.