Brooks-Grant Camp No. 7 installation held

The Brooks-Grant Camp No. 7 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War installation of officers for 2020 was conducted in Middleport. Sitting from left, Ohio Commander Shane Milburn and Brooks-Grant Camp Commander Tom Galloway. Standing from left, John Frank, Secretary-Treasurer Alan Holter, Chaplain-Patriotic Instructor Greg Michael, Brian Ash and Senior Vice Commander Dale Colburn.

The Brooks-Grant Camp No. 7 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War installation of officers for 2020 was conducted in Middleport. Sitting from left, Ohio Commander Shane Milburn and Brooks-Grant Camp Commander Tom Galloway. Standing from left, John Frank, Secretary-Treasurer Alan Holter, Chaplain-Patriotic Instructor Greg Michael, Brian Ash and Senior Vice Commander Dale Colburn. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/04/web1_4.8-Brooks-Grant.jpg The Brooks-Grant Camp No. 7 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War installation of officers for 2020 was conducted in Middleport. Sitting from left, Ohio Commander Shane Milburn and Brooks-Grant Camp Commander Tom Galloway. Standing from left, John Frank, Secretary-Treasurer Alan Holter, Chaplain-Patriotic Instructor Greg Michael, Brian Ash and Senior Vice Commander Dale Colburn. Courtesy photo