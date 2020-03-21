St. Paul United Methodist Women meet

TUPPERS PLAINS — The Tuppers Plains St. Paul United Methodist Women recently met in their church basement.

The meeting was opened with prayer by President Barb Roush.

Member Judy Kennedy read an article from the response magazine “Blessings of UM Women during this time of turmoil” (in the light of the Methodist spirit) and to encourage one another to hold onto the gift you have been given.

A program was presented by Barb Roush (Prayer and self-denial) all members participated in the program.

Member Sherrie Zeigler picked out a birthday calendar person it was (Elizabeth McCormick from Louisiana) and a birthday card was signed for her.

Card ministry cards were signed for Tom and Barb Summerfield (sympathy). Thinking of you cards were signed for Elsie Culley and Phyllis Rice.

Secretary and Treasurer reports were given and approved.

The group will continue to send meals on wheels a donation each month.

The group has Rada cutlery on hand to sell and new books for orders.

On Feb. 16, the group presented Pastor Mark Brookins a cross pin for going above and beyond for our church during church services. He was humbled. The group also agree to make Easter baskets for the elderly.

The group also discussed fund raisers to be thinking about. The group also agreed to send a donation to the Legacy fund on March 23, 2020, it is a day of giving.

Meeting was closed with prayer given by Barb Roush. Next meeting is April 6, 2020.

Information provided by Connie Rankin.