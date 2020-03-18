Angie Zimmerman Realty Group welcomed

The Angie Zimmerman Realty Group recently celebrated its official business ribbon cutting on Main Street with staff and City of Point Pleasant officials. Angie (Cline) Zimmerman, Broker/Owner/Realtor, said the office officially opened in September 2019, adding, “I found need for full service brokerage in the area.” Located at 506 Main Street, the group offers three full-time Realtors and support staff in the areas of buying/selling/property management. Zimmerman is a retired NICU RN, born and raised in West Virginia but lived in Phoenix, Ariz. for 20 years, before becoming a full-time Realtor. “Part of our mission statement is to give back to our community each year,” Zimmerman said. Celebrating in the ribbon cutting were, from left, Zimmerman, Jade Schultz, Realtor, Fern O’Neil, Realtor, Mary Pyles, Realtor, Mayor Brian Billings, Carolyn Koenig, office manager, City Clerk Amber Tatterson. Call 304-675-4939 or find the Angie Zimmerman Realty Group on Facebook for more information.

