SAR presents Flag Certificate to business

The Sons of the American Revolution present Flag Certificates to businesses and individuals who properly display the nation’s colors. Pictured is Point Pleasant SAR Chapter member David Siders presenting Marqkita Sexton, part owner of Counter Point Cooperative, with a certificate. The other owner, Ashley Wamsley, was unavailable for the picture. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/03/web1_SAR.jpg The Sons of the American Revolution present Flag Certificates to businesses and individuals who properly display the nation’s colors. Pictured is Point Pleasant SAR Chapter member David Siders presenting Marqkita Sexton, part owner of Counter Point Cooperative, with a certificate. The other owner, Ashley Wamsley, was unavailable for the picture. SAR | Courtesy