GALLIPOLIS — The latest livestock report as submitted by United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: March 4

Total Headage: 83

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Steers 600-700 pounds: $120.00 – $130.00; Yearling Heifers 600-700 pounds: $90.00-$103.00; 700-800 pounds: $100.00 – $105.00; Steer Calves 300-400 pounds: $135.00 – $145.00; 400-500 pounds: $149.00 – $151.00; Heifer Calves 300-500 pounds: $129.00 – $140.00; 500-600 pounds: $130.00-$136.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400 pounds: $130.00-$155.00; 400-600 pounds: $115.00-$130.00; 600-800 pounds: $110.00-$129.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Comm & Utility: $32.00 – $55.00; Bred Cows: $540.00 $900.00

Bulls

By Weight: $85.00-$96.00

Small Animals

Sow: $25.00 – $36.00; Boars: $1.00 – $4.00; Aged Goats: $71.00 – $275.00; Aged Sheep: $53.00

Hay

Small Squares: $3.75-$4.20; Large Squares: $50.00-$53.00; Rounds: $40.00-$45.00

Comments:

Graded sale March 18; small animals March 28.