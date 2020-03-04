Fruth donates to Chamber Scholarship Fund

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Recently, Fruth Pharmacy made a donation of $500 to the Mason County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund.

The Mason County Chamber of Scholarship Fund is available to seniors at all three Mason County High Schools: Point Pleasant, Hannan, and Wahama annually.

The scholarship began in 2007. For 12 years, 36 students have received $500 from the Mason County Chamber of Commerce for a total of $18,000 distributed.

“I would encourage all interested students to apply for this scholarship,” Hilda Austin, executive director for the Mason County Chamber of Commerce, said. “Our scholarship committee studies each application in depth and considers each one seriously. We have learned over the years since the fund’s inception in 2007, that there are many fine young students who have much to offer when using their skills and input toward future studies.”

Each year, MOVC Director Home Preece, will send the scholarship application to all three Mason County High Schools or a student can download the scholarship application from Fruth Pharmacy’s website at www.fruthpharmacy.com/scholarships.

To apply, each application must be presented together with a transcript and accompanying essay. The scholarship application is open to all majors of study. The essay must be limited to 500 words and contain an explanation about a student’s leadership skills, outstanding personal characteristics, why the student chose the college they are pursuing, how this award would help obtain the educational objectives, and what the student hopes to achieve with a college education.

The application, transcript, and essay need to be sent to: Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce, Scholarship Committee, ATTN: Hilda Austin, 305 Main Street, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.

If you, your business, or your organization would like to donate to this scholarship fund, you can also obtain a sponsorship form on fruthpharmacy.com/scholarships. All contributors to the scholarship fund are recognized at the annual Chamber dinner, held in the spring.

Fruth Pharmacy is a family-owned company that has been in business for 67 years. Fruth Pharmacy has a total of 31 locations in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky.

The mission of the Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce is to aggressively promote, support and retain business in the county. To learn more about The Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce please visit masoncountychamber.org.

Information submitted by Fruth Pharmacy.

Pictured from left, Mason Chamber Board Secretary Barbara Brumfield, Fruth President Lynne Fruth, Chamber President Larry Jones, and Chamber Treasurer Mark Groves. (Fruth Pharmacy | Courtesy) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/03/web1_3.5-Fruth.jpg Pictured from left, Mason Chamber Board Secretary Barbara Brumfield, Fruth President Lynne Fruth, Chamber President Larry Jones, and Chamber Treasurer Mark Groves. (Fruth Pharmacy | Courtesy)