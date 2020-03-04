RACO discusses games, scholarships

RACINE — On February 25, 2020, the Racine Area Community Organization (RACO) held its monthly meeting. After dinner shared among the members, at the Kathryn Hart Community Center in Racine, the secretary read the minutes and details from the last RACO meeting. The treasurer’s report was presented and approved. The president began the meeting by greeting the members, showing gratitude for dinner.

Attention was then directed to the upcoming RACO Games, which will be held on Thursday, March 12 at the Syracuse Community Center. The Syracuse Community Center will be selling refreshments. RACO appreciates and enjoys working with the Syracuse Community Center volunteers. All sponsors of the prizes were mentioned and the group expressed gratitude for their support. Supplies for the games were inventoried, and the volunteers were assigned various duties and responsibilities to ensure a smooth and enjoyable evening. All money made at the RACO games will be used to make improvements to Star Mill Park and our town. Prizes will include Rtic cooler, Yeti tumblers, Bose speaker, Fiesta ware, several brand name purses (Coach, Dooney & Bourke, Vera Bradley). Tickets may be purchased by contacting Tonja Hunter (740) 508-0044, Sherry Werry (740) 416-1324, Kim Romine (740) 992-2067 or (740) 992-7079, or Dale Hart (740)949-2656.

RACO will be taking scholarship applications to Southern High School on Thursday, March 12 at 8 a.m. At this time the application will include the following scholarships: Racine Area Community Organization, Jim Adams Memorial, Clarence and Ruth Bradford Memorial, Racine Enginuity, Vinas Lee Educational, Miss Suzanne Memorial, Carl B. Weese Memorial, Jean Alkire Memorial, Kathryn Hart Memorial, Frank & Delores Cleland Memorial, Southern Tornado Nursing Scholarship, and Sonshine Scholarship (in memory of Kathryn Hart).

RACO’s Spring Yard Sale will be held on Thursday, May 7, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday, May 8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday, May 9, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Star Mill Park. Donations are being taken at this time and are greatly appreciated. If you would like to donate please contact: Tonja Hunter (740) 508-0044, Sherry Werry (740) 416-1324, or Kim Romine (740) 992-2067 or (740) 992-7079. A potential date for the Fall Yard Sale was presented, as well, September 2-4, which is the weekend prior to the scheduled Party in the Park, is a considered date, and confirmation will be given in the future. Finally, a motion to donate $500 to the Party in the Park was made, and the motion was approved.

After a brief mention of the next food drive on May 2nd, the date of the next RACO meeting, Tuesday, March 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the Kathyrn Hart community room was announced. A motion to close was approved, and the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Dale Hart, finalized the meeting. New members are always welcome.

Submitted by the RACO Reporter.