TOPS focus on weight loss

TUPPERS PLAINS — TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) OH#2013 Tuppers Plains met for their weekly meeting at the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Judy Morgan, leader, called the meeting to order by calling for the TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keep off Pounds Sensibly) pledges. The group recited the Pledge to the American flag. There were nine members present.

After the group sang two TOPS songs, the weekly best weight loss winners were named: Judy Morgan and Connie Rankin. There was recognition for members with six weeks continuous weight loss: Mary Rankin, Connie Rankin, Judy Morgan, Kathy McDaniel, Glenda Hunt, Carlene Triplett and Cindy Hyde.

Cindy Hyde read an article entitled “How to Quit Fast Food Habits”. The reading was followed by group discussion.

Because laughter is truly the best medicine, Nola Easterling and Cindy Hyde read and/or told humorous stories to the group.

The group dismissed by repeating the Helping Hand Circle poem.

TOPS information can be obtained from the TOPS website at TOPS.org, by calling Leader, Judy Morgan at 740-667-6641 or by contacting any TOPS member. Weekly meetings take place on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Tuppers Plains United Methodist Church, 42216 State Route 7, in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

Article submitted by Kathy McDaniel.